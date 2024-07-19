Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.26

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $11.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 264,013 shares traded.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
