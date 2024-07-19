Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,180.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,051.50.

REGN stock opened at $1,067.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $718.63 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,023.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $970.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

