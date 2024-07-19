Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 522,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 820,585 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Repay Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $993.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Repay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Repay by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Repay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.