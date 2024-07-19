Republic Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Republic Bancorp Stock Performance
Republic Bancorp stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $64.19.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
