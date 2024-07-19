Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

