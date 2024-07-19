Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

