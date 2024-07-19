Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

