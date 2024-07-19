Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.