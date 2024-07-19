Research Analysts Set Expectations for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

SSRM opened at $5.35 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 321.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 493,695 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 239.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 186,829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 185.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.