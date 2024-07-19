Reviewing Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0.81% 5.15% 4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 18.50 $12.44 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $406.87 million 2.15 -$12.87 million $0.06 340.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cadeler A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cadeler A/S and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.27%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.