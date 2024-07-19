Reviewing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Emerald -1.09% N/A -0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Viper Networks and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emerald $382.80 million 3.02 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -7.57

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viper Networks and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerald has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

Emerald beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

