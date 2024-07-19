Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVMD. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $10,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

