Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 16,667 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.8 %

RVMD opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.