Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.04 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

