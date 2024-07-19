Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVMD. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

