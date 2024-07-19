Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

RVLV stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

