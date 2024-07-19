Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 120.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

REXR stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

