Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

REXR opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

