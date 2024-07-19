Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.320-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

