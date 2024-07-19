RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC) Trading Up 0.5%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.
RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.
