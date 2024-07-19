RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC) Trading Up 0.5%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 3,203.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,177 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

