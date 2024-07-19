Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $554,804.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RYTM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
