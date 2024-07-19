Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.