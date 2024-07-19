Robert Buckley Sells 1,830 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $311,447.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70.

NOVT stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after buying an additional 133,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Novanta by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

