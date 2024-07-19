Robert W. Baird Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $503.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $503.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.05.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $416.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.96. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 300,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.1% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.