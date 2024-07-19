Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,221,000 after buying an additional 867,805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after buying an additional 573,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after buying an additional 764,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

View Our Latest Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.