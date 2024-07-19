Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $233,350.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43.

ROKU opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

