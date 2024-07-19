Roth Capital Comments on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

TSE SVM opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.27. The company has a market cap of C$892.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

