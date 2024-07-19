Roth Capital Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.
Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %
PGR stock opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
