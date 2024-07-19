Roth Capital Weighs in on American Outdoor Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

