Roth Capital Weighs in on Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

