Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2006 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XDTE opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $53.70.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
