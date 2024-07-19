Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $293.46 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $212.84 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

