Royalty Pharma plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.