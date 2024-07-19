Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.
Russel Metals stock opened at C$38.38 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$33.38 and a one year high of C$47.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.30.
In other news, Director Stewart Burton purchased 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
