Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,944 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TROW opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

