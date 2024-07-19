Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,656 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $138.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $142.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

