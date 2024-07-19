Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

