Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.35% of American Software worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Software by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in American Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 116,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 129.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMSWA

American Software Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.