Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

KNX opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.