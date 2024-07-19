Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,964 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

