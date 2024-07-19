Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,836 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.