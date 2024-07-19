Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,836 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.9 %
Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.