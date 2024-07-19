Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,552 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Timken worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 446,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $84.78 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

