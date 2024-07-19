Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,542 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 184,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

