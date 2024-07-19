Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,440 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.