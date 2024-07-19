Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $376.42 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

