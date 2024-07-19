Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Commvault Systems worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $121.18 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.