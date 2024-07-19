Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

GBCI opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.75.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

