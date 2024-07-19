Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Procore Technologies worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 240.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 197.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,577,632.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,817,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

