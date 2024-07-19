Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Assurant worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $172.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

