Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $13,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $217.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

