Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 249,350.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

